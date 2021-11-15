Japan stocks set for higher start; China October economic data releases ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a higher start on Monday as investors look ahead to Chinese economic data releases expected later in the day.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,795 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,710. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,609.97.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2%.

China is set to release a slew of economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for October, at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.