Cramer looks at tech stocks to own in AI, the metaverse, electric vehicles and fintech

CNBC's Jim Cramer bought "Mad Money" back to San Francisco for the first time in two years and talked about the four major innovations and the companies that justify tech as a leader in the stock market.

1. 'Using artificial intelligence to replace humans'

Cramer said the first innovation that's driving value is "how businesses are using artificial intelligence to replace humans, especially because workers are so hard to find now that we're living through the Great Resignation" in the time of Covid. He pointed out that a record-high 4.43 million people quit their jobs in September. "When you think of artificial intelligence, you have to start with Nvidia. Everybody views this one as a semiconductor company, but it's really platform for machine learning," Cramer said. "Then there's conversational artificial intelligence that lets computers come across like actual people. That's Five9, the call center software play."

Cramer said that most people think of Facebook changing its name to Meta Platforms when they think about the metaverse. However, the "Mad Money" host offered other names such as Unity Software, which makes the tools needed to develop video games and metaverse experiences. "Who gets to the metaverse first? My money's on Roblox, the popular online gaming platform that makes it easy for users to create their own digital experiences," Cramer said.

While pointing to Rivian shares ripping higher since last week's IPO, Cramer said Lucid Group is one to watch. "The luxury performance electric vehicle maker … just won MotorTrend's car of the year award," he added. "Who doesn't want to be the next Tesla?"

Fintech, for short, is becoming a Silicon Valley obsession, Cramer said. "On the West Coast, they're more into engineering than financial engineering." He cited buy now, pay later company Affirm and its CEO Max Levchin, who's "trying to cut the credit card companies out of the consumer lending equation because they've now kept generations trapped in their financial chains." Levchin was a co-founder of PayPal. "You want a real revolutionary take on banking, you need to talk to the people who run Square," Cramer said.