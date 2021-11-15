Credit Suisse explains why Japan is its favorite developed market

Japanese stocks have lagged peers so far this year, but Credit Suisse's Suresh Tantia sees that trend reversing soon.

"In the developed market space, our favorite market is Japan," Tantia, senior investment strategist at Credit Suisse's Asia-Pacific CIO office, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

"Japan has massively underperformed the U.S. equity market this year despite a very strong earnings momentum," he said.

As of its Friday close, Japan's Nikkei 225 has risen 7.89% for 2021. In comparison, the S&P 500 stateside has soared more than 24% in the same time period.