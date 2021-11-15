Dr. Fauci says Covid cases are starting to climb in some areas of the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing titled Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response, in Dirksen Building on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Covid-19 cases are starting to climb again in select regions across the U.S. after stabilizing at a high level following this summer's delta surge, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

Fauci's comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the week before, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the delta wave's peak this summer, but an influx of Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast are fueling the sudden increase.

"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick."

Infections had been on the decline for weeks after hitting a delta-wave peak of 172,500 new cases per day on Sept. 13. They flattened out at a high level, bouncing between 70,000 and 75,000 new cases a day for nearly three weeks through most of last week, and are now once again increasing.