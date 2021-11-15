Google's pursuit of military cloud deal was among top issues at last week's all-staff meeting

Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of cloud services at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The conference brings together industry experts to discuss the future of cloud computing.

At Google's weekly all-hands meeting on Thursday afternoon, CEO Sundar Pichai and cloud boss Thomas Kurian tried to address concerns about the company's potential pursuit of a multibillion-dollar cloud deal with the Defense Department.

A question about Google's involvement with the government's Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) program received so many votes by employees in an internal system called Dory that it was brought up to executives at the meeting.

Pichai read aloud the question, which referenced a New York Times report from earlier this month. That story said Google is actively pursuing JWCC, after the Pentagon canceled a prior deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, in July. The question received almost 1,000 employee votes.

CNBC obtained audio of the event, known as TGIF, and viewed a screenshot of the question.

"The NYT reports that Google is aggressively pursuing the DoD's Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability despite not bidding on its predecessor (JEDI) because it doesn't align with its AI principles (no work on weapons or technologies that cause harm)," Pichai said, reading from the question on Dory. "What changed? What is the bid about and why is it ok?"

Kurian responded by attempting to differentiate the contract from JEDI, a $10 billion deal that produced a legal battle between Amazon and Microsoft before the government canceled the contract altogether.

"Recently, there's been some discussion regarding Google's interest in participating in the framework," said Kurian, who joined Google in 2018 following a lengthy career at Oracle.

"If selected as one of the compliant vendors, we are proud to work with the DoD to help modernize their operations," Kurian said, appearing to read from a script. "There will be many areas where our product capabilities and our engineering expertise can be brought to bear with no conflict to Google's AI principles."