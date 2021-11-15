GOP report shows inflation hurts low-income Americans the most, blames Democrats for price jumps

A person shops in the meat section of a grocery store on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Republicans on the Joint Economic Committee on Monday warned that inflation is having an outsized effect on Americans in the lowest income brackets given acceleration in the price of housing, gasoline and food.

The GOP cited two studies from the Federal Reserve that find that inflation reduces poorer Americans' lifetime consumption more than it does wealthier Americans, and that gas prices are the main reason inflation has historically had greater impact on low-income Americans.

The report from the committee's Republicans represents the latest attempt by the party to highlight the risks of rising prices less than one year before the key 2022 midterm elections. With 34 seats in the Senate and all 435 seats in the House contested, the GOP hopes it can retake at least one chamber as a check to Democrats' current monopoly over Congress and the White House.

Sen. Mike Lee, Republican of Utah and ranking member of the committee, blamed Democrats for the widespread jump in prices and a decline in Americans' real wages.

"Democrats' reckless spending has driven inflation to a three decade high, and it's making life harder for poor and middle class Americans," he said in a statement. "Inflation is eating into the livelihoods of American families. It's causing them to fall further behind. The reckless spending must stop."

The Joint Economic Committee, chaired by Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., is composed of both Senate and House members who advise the broader Congress on how to improve economic policy.

Senior Economist Jackie Benson, who works for the committee's Republicans and conducted the analysis, wrote that that current prices increases have an outsized impact on low-income Americans because those with more modest incomes tend to spend a greater proportion of their earnings on groceries and fuel.

Those two categories saw some of steepest accelerations in the Labor Department's October consumer inflation report.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that its consumer price index increased in October by 6.2% from a year ago, the fastest 12-month pace since 1990. The same report showed grocery prices rose 1% last month, while gasoline prices rose 50% from the same month one year ago.

While inflation has returned under Democratic control of Congress and the White House, its cause and remedy are up for debate.