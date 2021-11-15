What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Monday

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at, November 15, 2021:
- Boeing plays nice with the ok'ing of the 737Max… could be the break that Boeing needs and why we own it for the Investment Club... airlines have to "review" it now... in time for virtual summit.
- Musk to Bernie Sanders: "I keep forgetting that you're still alive… Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word"... Bernie is a taker. Not a maker
- Chevron (CVX) upgraded hold to buy UBS... cites capital opportunities with transition (licensing)
- Bitcoin up another 2.5%
- Oppenheimer raises Workday target price... $285 to $340...cites strong cloud human capital management…sees sustainable 20% growth?
- Gores Guggenheim... merging with Polestar... $38,000 electric car
- Dollar Tree... hold to buy Deutsche Bank... Mantle Ridge takes $1.8B stake... chronic underperformer?
- Vita Coco is loved… six buy ratings…COCO
- Salesforce $320 to $360 at Mizuho... bad upgrade about valuations gaining—is this the P-E multiple expansion phase?... something to watch as it is always unsustainable
- Coinbase is becoming the institutional way to play crypto
- Evercore ISI says get long CSCO... Investing Club owns it ahead of Wednesday earnings... hybrid work a win for them…
- Mastercard says jewelry big... again SIG
- Nvidia... price target $240 to $360 Baird
- ON Semi (ON) added to Bank of America U.S. 1 list... one of my fave semis
- AKAM downgraded by OPCO... sees competitive disruptives coming... says "well-funded start-ups" trying to take share... under assault from Fastly and NET... Cloudflare (NET) is one of best stocks out there
- Loop downgrades the sainted Shopify… Heresy???... 100% valuation call
- Deere labor agreement?... Third time is a charm?
- Morgan Stanley starts Crowdstrike—with a SELL!!... cites too much competition.... share gains difficult ahead –I think that Palo Alto is in the way
- Royal Dutch moving to London... like Unilever did
- Roblox... is this the only real rival on the omniverse?... David Baszucki was on Mad Money ... did he invent the metaverse?
- Biden-Xi—Taiwan Red Line.. Xi wants one China... Will Biden sell out Taiwan?... Inconceivable for now
- PANW... PT raised $560 to $605 at Deutsche bank... one of my faves.. CEO Nikesh Arora doing a great job…
- Oatly... cuts revenue forecast $690M to $635M
- QCOM... analyst meeting tomorrow... could be very good for AAPL —Morgan Stanley... they also like NVDA ahead of the Q...Jensen in another level in terms of speed
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long BA, CRM, CSCO, NVDA.)