Margaret de Luna joined CNBC as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Direct-to-Consumer business in August 2021. She is responsible for overall strategy and operations of the rapidly growing business category with a focus on CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street. De Luna also oversees the development process for new CNBC products.

Most recently, de Luna was General Manager of Digital Subscriptions at Tribune Publishing where she drove significant audience and revenue growth for the company's subscription business in eight markets across the country.

Prior to that, de Luna was President and Chief Operating Officer at TheStreet where she led the charge for the company's turnaround business strategy. Over her three-year tenure, she built an audience for TheStreet.com and also grew its subscription, digital advertising, licensing and event businesses. Additionally, de Luna oversaw a year-long M&A process that culminated in the organization's acquisition in 2019.

Earlier in her career, de Luna spent more than a decade at MarketWatch in San Francisco as a product manager and Interim General Manager. While there, she developed and executed the organization's strategy and led key initiatives across its subscription investment newsletters, mobile app and content management system.

De Luna holds a bachelor's degree in English from The University of Texas at Austin.