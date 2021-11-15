UK extends Covid booster vaccines to the over-40s

Caroline Nicolls receives an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, England, on April 13, 2021.

LONDON — People over the age of 40 in the U.K. will be eligible for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.

The extension of the booster program was announced by the country's medical regulators at a press briefing on Monday morning.

Until now, only over 50s and people with underlying health conditions were eligible for a booster shot.

As with the U.K.'s existing booster rollout, the newly eligible over-40s will have to wait six months from receiving their second shot before they can have the third dose.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines, both of which use mRNA technology, are being used in the U.K.'s booster program.

Regulators also announced on Monday that 16- and 17-year-olds, who had initially only been eligible for a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, would now be offered a second dose.

The U.K. reported 36,517 new Covid infections on Sunday, with cases over the last seven days rising by 6% from a week earlier. Cases have dropped from the huge numbers seen in October, but the country still has one of the highest rates of infection in the world.

Speaking at Monday's press conference, Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said the booster program was moving "at considerable pace" and achieving "well in excess of 90% protection against symptomatic infection."

Data from Israel — where boosters were rolled out in July and are now available for everyone over the age of 12 — shows that in over-60s, a third dose leads to a tenfold reduction in Covid infections, an 18.7-fold reduction in hospitalization, and a 14.7-fold reduction in mortality, according to Van-Tam.

"I believe, therefore, that if the booster program is successful with very high uptake, we can massively reduce the worry about hospitalization and death due to Covid at Christmas and for the rest of this winter for literally millions of people," he told reporters. "It really is as simple and decisive as that."