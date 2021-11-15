WeWork shows more losses in its first quarterly report as a public company

- WeWork said total revenue for the quarter was $661 million, up 11% from the previous quarter.
- The company saw a net loss of $4.54 per share
- It marks the office startup's first earnings report as a public company after going public through a SPAC merger in October, almost two years after its botched IPO.
WeWork shares were up 3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company reported third-quarter earnings, the company's first report since going public in October.
Total revenue for the quarter was $661 million, up 11% from the previous quarter, WeWork said. The company also saw a loss of $4.54 per share. That's an improvement from the loss of $5.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. No analysts covered WeWork for the third quarter, so there are no estimates to compare the results against.
WeWork went public through a SPAC merger in October, almost two years after its botched IPO.
When it went public, WeWork was valued at roughly $9 billion, a steep drop from 2019, when it was privately valued at $47 billion by SoftBank Group. That slowly dropped as news of the company's finances unraveled and investors raised concerns over its business model and its founder and then-CEO Adam Neumann.
By the end of September, WeWork said physical memberships grew to 432,000 with a 56% occupancy rate. As companies continue to embrace flexibility, All Access memberships increased to 32,000 by the end of September or 60% over the previous quarter.