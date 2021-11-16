Japan stocks set to dip; Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting minutes ahead
- Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release minutes from its recent monetary policy meeting at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,740 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,776.80.
Shares in Australia dipped in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell about 0.5%.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 12.86 points to 36,087.45 while the S&P 500 was near flat at 4,682.80. The Nasdaq Composite dipped fractionally to 15,853.85.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.524 after recent rising from below 95.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.10 per dollar, weaker than levels below 113.9 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7346 following its bounce from below $0.73 seen late last week.