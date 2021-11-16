Japan stocks set to dip; Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting minutes ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of monetary policy meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,740 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,720. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,776.80.

Shares in Australia dipped in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell about 0.5%.

Australia's central bank is set to release minutes from its recent monetary policy meeting at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.