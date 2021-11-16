Bitcoin drops nearly 7% toward $60,000 as major cryptocurrencies plunge

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Tuesday retreating from near-record highs.

Bitcoin fell toward $60,000 during late morning trade Singapore time, according to CoinDesk data. It recovered some of those loses and was trading at around $61,402.42 at 12:41 p.m. Singapore (11:41 p.m. ET Monday) , down 6.7% from 24 hours before.

Ether, meanwhile, fell nearly 8% to $4,337.89.

The impetus behind the price movement was not clear.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said during a press conference Tuesday that it will continue to clean up virtual currency mining in the country.