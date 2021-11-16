Hedge fund investor tells jurors in Holmes trial that Theranos lied about finger-prick tech and military use

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- A hedge fund manager who put $96 million into Theranos said he thoroughly investigated the company but was still misled by CEO Elizabeth Holmes about its blood-testing technology.

Brian Grossman, chief investment officer at PFM Health Sciences, told jurors in Holmes' criminal trial on Tuesday that in 2014, as part of his due diligence, he got his own blood drawn from a Theranos machine at a Walgreens pharmacy.

"I had my blood drawn with a venous draw, not a finger stick," said Grossman, adding that the experience undermined what he'd been told about Theranos.

Grossman said he met with Holmes and her top executive, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, at their office in Palo Alto, California, in December 2013. He said Holmes did most of the talking, and that he and his colleagues were told Theranos could run 1,000 blood tests on its proprietary technology.

"Ms. Holmes was actually very clear that they could match any test on a Labcorp and Quest menu of tests," Grossman said. He told jurors that "was a really big statement about how much they had accomplished, where the technology was at that time."

Earlier witnesses, including lab associate Erika Cheung, have testified that Theranos devices couldn't run more than 12 different tests, contradicting the company's public pronouncements.

Grossman said that in the meeting he was told Theranos was working with the military and that its technology was being used on medivacs in the battlefield.

"What better application for a technology like this than in a military setting under harsh conditions like one would expect in a place like Afghanistan or Iraq?" Grossman said. Theranos indicated that it had "something over $200 million in revenue from the Department of Defense," he said.

Daniel Edlin, a former Theranos employee, told jurors last month that, to his knowledge, the blood-testing devices were never used in the Middle East.