Get ready for a Christmas tree shortage, as supply chain issues and climate change team up

Want to buy a Christmas tree this year? You might have better luck asking Santa to bring you one.

Christmas tree vendors say they will have fewer trees available for sale this holiday season due to a double whammy of supply chain troubles and climate change.

The shortfall in supply compared to expected demand will affect the markets for both natural and artificial trees, according to sellers.

"The demand this year is going to be extremely strong and so I think from a consumer perspective people definitely shouldn't wait," explained Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company, a top importer and wholesaler of artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations.

"Consumers should buy now because by the time we get to Thanksgiving, which is a peak week for us, I think there's going to be a lot of empty shelves. We're seeing pretty strong growth right now already versus last year and so, I do think that we're in for a big, big season this year," he added.

Butler said a steady increase in consumer spending on home goods throughout the pandemic, overall fatigue from two years of Covid-19, as well as larger gatherings this winter due to vaccinations were indicators of higher demand this season.

"If you see something you like, buy it," advised Jami Warner, the executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. Warner explained that ongoing supply chain disruptions have particularly affected artificial trees, which are mostly imported from Asia and taking longer than usual to get to the U.S.

"The quantities this year will be fewer than usual and of course the consumer will have to take the brunt of higher prices. They won't be hugely higher but they will be higher," she added.