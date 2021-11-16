How much you need to invest per month to retire with $500,000, $750,000 or $1 million, broken down by age

Saving for retirement traditionally takes more than 40 years of work.

Given that kind of time, investing a little extra cash every month can pay off exponentially in the stock market.

Check out this video to see how much you will need to start saving every month to retire with $500,000, $750,000 or $1 million, broken down by age group.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.