What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Tuesday

What I am looking at, November 16, 2021:
- Lucid... sold out? Reservations for all?...making the pilgrimage to see them after winning the MotorTrend car of the year… lost $1.5B… 20,000 cars... supply chain issues?... Citi raises price target from $29 to $57
- HD better than expected… sales good, same store good
- Walmart... $1.45 v. $1.40, same-store sales up 9.2% v. 6.9% estimate...but gross margins disappointed due to increased supply chain costs…inflation fighter???... saw $6.20-$6.35 EPS for year, now sees $6.40... gains grocery share, how?... e-commerce sales up 8%... club name
- Musk keeps selling… how much tax will he pay versus the rest of us?
- Robinhood... Atlantic goes buy to hold... cites abrupt cessation of user growth... suggests shift of focus to crypto?
- PayPal... Loop initiates with a buy... calls it a formidable two sided platform
- Ford likely wants to cash in on Rivian... money to build giant battery plant?... battery plant $1-$2 billion, needs raw materials.. a constraining factor?
- Credit Suisse starts PANW with a buy... cites on premises AND cloud
- UBS upgrades Workday... says looks like spending is getting stronger
- Barclays takes Avis to underweight after what was a bizarre short squeeze....became a meme stock
- Goldman goes buy to hold LUV... takes Allegiant from hold to buy... LUV underspent on IT and they have labor costs that are surprising
- Morgan Stanley likes Meta, SNAP, Roblox and Google on the subject of the metaverse... competition for time…
- Jonas goes from buy to hold on QuantumScape over at Morgan Stanley... this is all about competition
- Oatly downgrades and trashing continues... Oatly v. COCO
- Splunk –couple of price target lowerings BUT Credit Suisse starts with a buy... Are you kidding?.. Without Merritt this company could be toast...He WAS Splunk
- UNH best Dow stock... here we go again with price target boosts... Deutsche Bank goes from $421 to $477
- JPMorgan analyst Tusa is still a no go on GE... this time cites exposure to carbon emissions...outweighs renewable story
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, F, WMT.)