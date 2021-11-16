Nvidia's $40 billion takeover of chip designer Arm faces a UK national security probe

LONDON — The U.K. government announced Tuesday that it wants a full-blown investigation into Nvidia's takeover of Cambridge chip designer Arm, which is widely seen as the jewel in the crown of the British tech sector.

Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries ordered a "phase 2" probe into Nvidia's $40 billion bid for Arm. The probe — to be carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority over the next 24 weeks — will investigate antitrust concerns and national security issues associated with the deal. The CMA said it had serious concerns about the deal after it completed the initial "phase 1" probe.

The takeover is being scrutinized by regulators around the world and the chip companies said in August that the deal is now unlikely to be completed before the initial deadline of March 2022.

An Nvidia spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday: "We plan on addressing the CMA's initial views on the impact of the transaction on competition, and we will continue to work with the U.K. government to resolve its concerns."

They added: "The phase 2 process will enable us to demonstrate that the transaction will help to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation, including in the U.K."