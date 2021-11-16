Same-sex couples may get a tax break from Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social plan

Tetra Images | Tetra images | Getty Images

United States v. Windsor

The current gap in tax rules for some same-sex married couples dates to a Supreme Court decision in 2013, United States v. Windsor, which struck down part of the Defense of Marriage Act. The ruling required the federal government to recognize same-sex marriages in states where they were legal. Following the Windsor case, the IRS issued guidance that let taxpayers amend their tax returns with respect to their marital status, but only generally back to 2010, according to a Nov. 3 summary of the Build Back Better Act.

However, same-sex marriage was legal in five states (Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont) plus Washington, D.C., before 2010, according to the Pew Research Center. (Massachusetts became the first state to legalize the unions, in 2003, after its Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the state constitution gives gay and lesbian couples the right to marry, according to Pew; weddings began in 2004. The U.S. Supreme Court later legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, in 2015, in Obergefell v. Hodges.) Gay and lesbian couples who legally wed before 2010 would be able to file an amended tax return if Congress passes the Build Back Better Act with the provision intact.

This is a fair thing to do. Steve Warnoff director of federal tax policy at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy

"This is a fair thing to do," said Steve Wamhoff, director of federal tax policy at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. "People were married [but] the federal government wasn't recognizing their marriages." While fair in terms of tax policy, it's questionable whether many couples would make the effort to redo their tax returns and take advantage of new rules, Wamhoff said.

Marriage penalty

It's also not a given that all married couples would benefit from filing a joint return instead of as single taxpayers. Same-sex couples who'd benefit most from new rules would likely be those in which one spouse is a high earner and the other has little to no income, Levine said. That's largely due to the so-called marriage penalty, which is most common when each spouse earns a similar income.