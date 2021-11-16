Singapore's Temasek invests millions into push for sustainable food start-ups

Singapore state investor Temasek is looking to boost the growth of sustainable foods and alternative proteins in Asia, as the appetite for environmentally friendly products swells across the globe. Over the next three years, Temasek and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, will pump more than $30 million into the Asia Sustainable Foods Platform. The new entity aims to accelerate the commercialization of food-tech companies across the region by providing research and development advisory, operational capabilities and financial investment.

Capital is aflush ... The size of deals is increasing, and more and more interest is coming from around the world. Anuj Maheshwari managing director (agribusiness), Temasek

The initiative should help buoy other investments in the agriculture technology, or agritech, industry, Anuj Maheshwari, managing director of agribusiness in Temasek, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "Capital is aflush. There are impact investors, there are private equity funds and venture capitalists," Maheshwari said Tuesday, referring to investment in the industry. Temasek is one of the world's largest investors. "But what I'm seeing is a lot of family offices want to put their money in food tech and agritech. The size of deals is increasing, and more and more interest is coming from around the world," he said. In 2020, global investment in alternative proteins hit $3.1 billion, based on Good Food Institute data — that's more than three times the amount raised the previous year. But that's only a drop in the ocean.

Plant-based burgers developed by Impossible Foods Inc. are seen on day two of the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 6, 2019 in Shanghai, China. China News Service | Getty Images