Antibiotic-resistant infections could be a new 'hidden pandemic,' UK experts warn

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic grabbed the world's attention in early 2020 and has failed to let go ever since, but U.K. experts are warning that antibiotic-resistant infections, often described as a "hidden pandemic," should be the next big concern.

One in five people in the U.K. with a bloodstream infection in 2020 had an antibiotic-resistant one, according to the U.K Health Security Agency, and that was even after a decline in the number of antibiotic resistant infections recorded in 2019.

There are now fears that, as winter approaches and we slowly emerge from the global Covid-19 outbreak, antibiotic resistance could increase again.

"Antimicrobial resistance has been described as a hidden pandemic and it's important that we do not come out of Covid-19 and enter into another crisis," Dr. Susan Hopkins, the chief medical advisor at the UKHSA, said Wednesday.

"It is likely that Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 including enhanced infection, prevention and control measures ... played a part in driving down antibiotic resistance and prescribing. While these measures were severe, serious antibiotic-resistant infections will rise once again if we don't act responsibly and that can be as simple as regular and thorough handwashing."

Antibiotics are vital for the treatment of bacterial infections that cause pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis and modern medical care often relies on them as they protect against infections during common medical interventions such as chemotherapy, caesareans and other surgeries.

Problematically, however, antibiotics have often been prescribed to treat coughs, earache and sore throats where they may have little or no effect.

Worse still, the prescription of antibiotics when they were not effective or necessary has led to the emergence of antibiotic resistance, which occurs when bacteria no longer respond to antibiotics, potentially causing serious complications, including bloodstream infections and hospitalizations.