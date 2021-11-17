Austrian police conduct random checks to enforce Covid lockdowns for the unvaccinated

Police officers monitor compliance with the lockdown in Innsbruck during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for people not yet vaccinated against the Covid-19.

Austria has imposed fresh lockdown measures on around 2 million unvaccinated people, with individuals facing fines if they fail to comply with the rules.

Those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been back under lockdown since Monday, with federal police stopping people in public places to check their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated people who breach the lockdown rules face fines of up to 500 euros ($567), and anyone who refuses to comply with vaccination status checks could be fined 1,450 euros.

The fresh restrictions apply to everyone over the age of 12 who has not had two doses of the vaccine. People who have recently recovered from the virus are exempt from the restrictions.

Full proof of vaccination is required to visit public places like restaurants, hair salons and Christmas markets. In Vienna, children over the age of six will need to show a negative Covid test result to be permitted entry into these public places.

Only immunizations approved by Europe's medical regulator – the Pfizer-BioNtech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines – will be accepted by Austrian authorities when it comes to proving vaccination status. Immunization greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.