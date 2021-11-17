Chinese tech giant NetEase revives Hong Kong IPO of its music streaming arm

Cloud Village, the music streaming arm of NetEase runs the NetEase Cloud Music app which is displayed on a smartphone in this photo.

GUANGZHOU, China — Cloud Village — the music streaming arm of NetEase — is pushing ahead with an initial public offering in Hong Kong after reportedly delaying it earlier this year.

NetEase originally filed for the listing of Cloud Village in August. Several reports at the time said that NetEase delayed the IPO due to volatile markets.

But on Tuesday, the company filed a revised prospectus with the Hong Kong stock exchange indicating that it is going ahead with the listing.

There is no pricing or timing of the listing yet.

Chinese technology stocks have taken a beating as Beijing introduced a slew of new regulation over the past year in areas from data privacy to anti-trust that caught many investors off guard.