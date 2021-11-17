House to vote on censuring GOP Rep. Paul Gosar over anime video depicting him killing AOC

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) arrives to his office on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House is expected to vote on a resolution later today which would censure Rep. Gosar and remove him from the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments for posting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging swords at President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Gosar's video is a "threat to be addressed immediately."

"I'm so pleased that our members understand that this is central to our work in Congress, that means protecting the integrity of the House, of the institution, but also the lives of our members," Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill.

She also slammed GOP inaction in response to the video, calling it "outrageous on the part of Republican leadership not to act on this."

If the resolution passes, Gosar would be just the 24th House member censured in the chamber's history, and the first in more than a decade.

Censure is the second harshest formal punishment in the House short of expulsion. It requires a simple majority in a floor vote to pass. House rules would require Gosar, an Arizona Republican, to stand in the center of the chamber as the resolution condemning his conduct is read aloud.

House lawmakers will also vote on a motion to remove Gosar from his assignments on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee. Ocasio-Cortez also serves on the Oversight and Reform Committee.

Earlier this year, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was removed from her committee assignments for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.

Gosar shared the edited video on his official social media channels last week.

It featured a scene from Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan," with Gosar's face superimposed on a character bearing two swords and attacking giant characters with Ocasio-Cortez and Biden's faces. The video also included images of Border Patrol officers with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The video, which was shared to Instagram and Twitter, has since been deleted.