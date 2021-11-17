Investing Club: What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Wednesday

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at, November 17, 2021:
- When will the EV madness end?... Is there room for Tesla ($1T), Rivian ($149B), Lucid, ($91B), F ($80B) and GM ($90b)?... multiples to eps going up for F and GM —10x and 9x — but the incredible rally in the others are signs that the market values them as tech stocks NOT unionized, largely internal combustion engine companies with real liabilities and uneven manufacturing...17,000 rezzies for Lucid v. sold out EV line for Ford and Mach-E Mustang
- Workday reports tomorrow... Cowen now upgrades it from hold to buy... this is the third one of these and I expect that Workday could be a real blowout... they will be on Mad Money after
- QCOM price target taking from $190 to $225 at Piper... cites growing mobile but also auto
- LOW... $2.73 v. $2.36... revenue $22.9B v. 22.0B est... revising forecast
- Boeing... Wells goes hold to buy
- PLUG... PT goes from $35 to $56 at Citi... cites build out of the hydrogen, improving hydrogen margins and an ecosystem
- Etsy... up 40% since this streak began... crafts have no supply chain problems
- AMC... analyst Bazinet goes from $5 to $6 at Citi
- SQ making a hard push to make bitcoin the dominant coin for the internet
- Fourth week of growth in crude inventories... I still question the $100 thesis
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)... PT raised from $223 to $231 at Barclays... People hated the actual Q... I had them on and it was demolished by supply chain issues
- Goldman makes Amazon a top pick
- TGT earnings... 12.7% same-store sales growth v. 8.2% est... $3.03, much better than $2.83 est… Digital up 29%... $25.6B revenue v. $24.7 est… raised guidance... but not enough? Is this Walmart?... Op margin some pressure
- MoffettNathanson lowers the boom on Roku...downgrade to sell...it is slowing for certain… downgrade cites DTC sub growth slowing
- HD multiple price target raises from multiple firms... $445 at Citi is top
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, BA, AMZN, WMT.)