IPO boom: Rivian pushes value of companies that went public this year to a record $1 trillion

A Rivian R1T electric pickup truck during the company's IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Rivian's blockbuster initial public offering last week pushed the total exit value for U.S. public-market listings this year beyond an unprecedented $1 trillion marker, a record that more than doubles 2020 levels, according to data compiled by PitchBook.

The PitchBook data includes traditional IPOs as well as direct listings and special purpose acquisition vehicles, noting that 17% of this year's collated valuation figure came from SPACs.

The $1 trillion figure helps quantify just how hospitable the public markets have been to new entrants and builds a greater opportunity set of equities for investors to trade. However, it's also a data point that may help bolster the case for those who are concerned that some of the recent IPOs epitomize a dislocation between valuation and fundamentals.

Late-stage growth — both among private companies and newly public ones — represents a pocket of froth, according to Dipanjan "DJ" Deb, the CEO of Francisco Partners, a tech-oriented buyout firm.

"Many of the unicorns today are actually disrupting the world and deserve their valuations," Deb said in an interview for CNBC's Delivering Alpha Newsletter. "But probably 70-80% of them will have some sort of day of reckoning. They're not all going to disrupt the world, and people are conflating growth and quality in late stages of a bull market."