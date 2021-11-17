More Americans are planning holiday parties without masks this year as Covid vaccine rates climb, study shows

Fewer Americans this year plan on taking precautions against Covid-19 when hosting or attending holiday gatherings compared with last year, signaling some return to normalcy now that 59% of the country is vaccinated against the virus.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center polled 2,042 adults nationwide from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, finding that 51% would ask partygoers to wear masks, down from 67%, the survey published Monday shows. Half of those surveyed would ask for the vaccination status of their friends and family.

But anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiment isn't necessarily to blame, said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, a collaborator on the survey and chief quality and patent safety officer at the Wexner Medical Center. Vaccinated Americans are also starting to feel more comfortable seeing each other without masks, and groups of fully immunized individuals can enjoy the holidays together "with basically no precautions in place," he added.

"I was pretty surprised to see that 51% were still considering asking attendees to wear masks," Gonsenhauser said. "I think that what we've seen happen is a change in the understanding and approach to risk mitigation, particularly with a significant proportion of vaccinated individuals."

Some 50% of respondents said they wouldn't ask whether their attendees had been vaccinated, while 54% of those surveyed said they wouldn't require unvaccinated guests show proof of a negative Covid test. Challenges with getting a test have made the public less likely to require a negative result from their attendees, Gonsenhauser said.

U.S. health leaders are urging Americans to get their vaccines and booster shots before the holidays after Covid cases reached an all-time high of more than 250,000 per day in the weeks following last Christmas. Gonsenhauser warned that a more severe wave of cases could flare up after the holidays again, fueled by the country's roughly 60 million unvaccinated individuals.