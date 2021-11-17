Walmart and Target clash with investors over strategy to keep prices low despite inflation

In this article WMT

TGT

Getty Images

Walmart and Target put up strong third-quarter performances this week, beat Wall Street's expectations and spoke of holiday shoppers already starting to splurge on gifts and gatherings this season. Yet the investor response was swift: A brutal sell-off. Target shares were down about 5% Wednesday. Walmart closed down nearly 3% on Tuesday, after its earnings report. Shares continued to drop Wednesday, erasing all its gains year-to-date. The two sides are at odds on the retailers' strategy of absorbing some of the rising costs of shipping, labor and materials rather than passing them on to customers with higher prices. Both Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Target CEO Brian Cornell have drawn a clear line. Their strategy: Keep prices low in a bid for customer loyalty — even if it means a hit to profits. The pushback they're hearing is: Why not charge shoppers more? Americans have had a ravenous appetite for shopping. They socked away money during the pandemic and the holiday forecasts are rosy. McMillon said Walmart must uphold its reputation for value — or risk scaring away customers who feel sticker shock. He invoked the big-box retailer's founder in an interview on Tuesday with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "We save people money and help them live a better life," he said. "Those are the words that came out of [Walmart founder] Sam Walton's mouth. He loved to fight inflation. So do we." Cornell said Target is playing the long game, too, even as that means swallowing extra costs. "We are protecting prices," he said on a call with reporters. "It's as important to our guests this year as safety has been throughout the pandemic." He and the company's team of executives defended that strategy, even as they were peppered with questions by analysts on an early Wednesday earnings call.

'All about market share'

Target and Walmart have seen significant sales gains during the pandemic, as consumers avoided the mall, bought more groceries and sought out items for more time at home from puzzles to loungewear. Target, in particular, has seen eye-popping numbers that make for tough comparisons. The company's 2020 sales grew by more than $15 billion — greater than its total sales growth over the prior 11 years. And its stock, even with Wednesday's selling, is up more than 43%, putting its market value at more than $123 billion. Target has touted its market share gains frequently on calls with investors. It picked up about $9 billion in market share in the fiscal year ended Jan. 30, based on research by the company and third-parties. It said it gained another $1 billion in market share in the first three months of this fiscal year. Now, both retailers face new complexities. Consumers are juggling added expenses, from commutes to the office to vacations and meals at restaurants. They are spending through the extra cash that they saved up during the earlier part of the pandemic or received from stimulus checks. And they are seeing the price of groceries, gas and more jump. At the same time, the retailers are deciding to spend more on transportation — going so far as to charter their own ships, to make sure shelves are well stocked — and they have had to raise wages and sweeten benefits to ensure warehouses and stores are staffed and running smoothly. Steph Wissink, a retail analyst for Jefferies, said after Target and Walmart's outsized gains in the last 18 months "giving up that momentum is hard to do." "Price is one lever they have to continue to honor their customer promises and to aggressively defend their share," she said. The unusual environment has led to mixed signals about consumers' mindset and potential behavior, according to Wissink. "In the U.S., hyperinflation isn't something we regularly navigate so there's no precedent, recent experience, or muscle memory to tap into," she said. "We can observe other markets of the world as proxies but the U.S. economy is uniquely consumer-driven." With the move to keep prices low, Target and Walmart have signaled the companies fear losing customers and sales if costs are passed through, she said. That's why, the retailers are "strategically putting their own margins on the line to ensure consumerism continues to advance," Wissink explained. Brian Yarbrough, a retail analyst for Edward Jones, said it will take time to see if Walmart and Target are making a smart bet or a terrible mistake. "It's all about market share, market share, market share," he said. "And typically when you're focused on market share that can come at the expense of profitability."

Inflation at a three-decade high