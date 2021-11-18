The delta Covid mutation is spreading in the UK, but may be less likely to cause symptoms

A few people on Oxford Street, some wearing face masks as the third national coronavirus lockdown continues on 4th March 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

LONDON — The delta subvariant recently identified in the U.K. is now twice as prevalent in England as it was two months ago, a government-backed study has found.

Published Thursday, an update to an ongoing study of Covid-19 in the U.K. found that the mutation — known as AY.4.2. — made up 12% of all new cases of the virus between Oct.19 and Nov. 5.

The study, which looked at swab samples from 100,000 people in England, was carried out by researchers at Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI, and was commissioned by the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care.

All of the strains identified in the analysis were delta or delta sub-lineages, with AY.4.2. making up 12% of all positive test samples.

That means the AY.4.2. subvariant grew by 2.8% every 10 days since late September. It is now the second most dominant strain of Covid, after its predecessor AY.4.