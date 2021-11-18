European markets head for flat open after inflation data hit sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Thursday amid market concerns around the region's inflation outlook.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 6 points lower at 7,281, Germany's DAX 2 points lower at 16,248, France's CAC 40 down 3 points at 7,155 and Italy's FTSE MIB 10 points lower at 27,651, according to data from IG.

The flat open for European markets comes amid investor concerns over the inflation outlook in the region; data released on Wednesday showed euro zone inflation at 4.1% year-on-year in October, more than double the European Central Bank's target.

In its biannual stability report published Wednesday, the ECB warned of stretched valuations in property and financial markets, as the region continues to recover from the Covid pandemic on the back of ultra-low interest rates and massive stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, U.K. consumer price index (CPI) came in at 4.2% in the 12 months to October — its highest in almost a decade as energy and automotive costs soared. The data is expected to add pressure on the Bank of England to act on interest rates at its December meeting.