Ford plans to increase EV production to 600,000 vehicles in 2023

Ford Motor plans to increase its production capacity of electric vehicles to 600,000 units globally by 2023, which CEO Jim Farley expects would make the company the second-largest U.S.-based producer of EVs behind Tesla.

Farley said the increase is double what the company initially expected to do over the next 24 months, according to a report Thursday from Automotive News. That production is expected to be spread across Ford's first three new EVs: the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit. It would come before production is expected to begin at a newly announced EV assembly plant in Tennessee, according to the Detroit-based publication.

"The demand is so much higher than we expected," Farley said. "It's a really new experience for this big company, trying to be agile. We had to approach it very differently than we've done capacity planning."

It's unclear if 600,000 would place it second behind Tesla. General Motors plans to sell 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025. Tesla said in its third-quarter investor update that the installed annual capacity at its Fremont, California vehicle assembly plant stands at 600,000, and in Shanghai at more than 450,000 cars per year. And the company is building new factories near Berlin, and Austin, Texas.