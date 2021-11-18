Op-Ed: The infrastructure bill is a game changer for one of America’s most crucial economic regions

Today, it can take a resident in Baltimore two hours to get to a job in DC by rail – or more by car on a bad day, if they are fortunate enough to own a car or live near frequent transit options.

For Richmond residents and employers who need access to the DC metro area, the options for commuting are even bleaker – relying on I-95 or the few viable transit options, despite being a relatively short distance away.

From talent and major corporate headquarters to world-class universities and global reach, the Capital Region from Baltimore to Richmond continues to stand out as a major part of the U.S. and global economy.

As the third largest economic region in the U.S. and seventh largest in the world, we now have an opportunity to be the best place to live and work — and the most inclusive region — in the nation.

But our infrastructure has held back far too many of the 10 million residents who call this place home. A Brookings report earlier this year showed the Capital Region has fallen behind our peers in terms of growth and racial inclusion in educational attainment, employment, business ownership, wealth creation, and health outcomes. The opportunities and unparalleled assets this region offers are out of reach for too many of our residents.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal could change all of that.