Treasury yields fall ahead of jobless claims data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 2 basis points to 1.5838% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points lower to 1.9713%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The 10-year rate continued its fall from the previous session, following a slip in the number of housing starts in October.

The benchmark 10-year rate had climbed earlier in the week, following strong retail sales and a higher-than-expected increase in the National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index. The strong economic data stoked concerns about the pace at which the Federal Reserve will normalize monetary policy, particularly amid rising inflation.