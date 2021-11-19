Asia-Pacific markets rise; investors to watch tech stocks as Alibaba earnings miss expectations

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets rose in early trade on Friday, as Wall Street mostly lifted overnight supported by strong earnings. Alibaba, however, disappointed investors as it missed earnings expectations.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.38%, while the Topix was up 0.25%. Investors are on the lookout for an expected announcement of a record $488 billion stimulus package in Japan later on Friday, with Reuters citing media reports.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.70%. Tech stocks jumped, with LG Electronics soaring over 10%. SK Hynix rose around 1%.

Australia's ASX 200 was also in positive territory, edging up 0.30%.

Investors will be watching Chinese markets on Friday after a broad sell-off in tech stocks the day before. The Nasdaq-style technology board, Hang Seng tech index, sold off nearly 3%. Major tech names declined sharply, with Alibaba dropping over 5%, and JD and Baidu also falling.