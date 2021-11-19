FDA clears Moderna and Pfizer's Covid vaccine booster shots for all U.S. adults

Liesl Eibschutz, a medical student from Dartmouth University, loads a syringe with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before giving it to people on the first day that people ages 16 and up can receive the vaccine at Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Pfizer's Covid booster shots for all U.S. adults on Friday, belatedly fulfilling a critical part of the Biden administration's plan to administer extra doses to the general public as growing data demonstrates the efficacy of vaccines wanes over time.

The approval comes about two months late — after scientists advising the FDA rejected the administration's original plans to start distributing boosters to all adults the week of Sept. 20, citing a lack of data supporting the third doses. FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock also cleared the doses without the usual public meeting to review new data submitted by the companies in the last week. Moderna resubmitted its application just two days ago. The companies announced the decision Friday morning.

"This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still has to authorize distribution of the booster doses before people can start receiving the shots, which could start this weekend. The CDC's independent panel of vaccine experts is scheduled to meet on Friday to review the new data. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said the public health agency would "act swiftly" after the FDA OKs the shots.

The FDA originally met in September to consider authorizing Pfizer's boosters for the general public, but decided against doing so amid concerns from some experts that there wasn't enough data. They recommended a scaled back distribution plan instead for the elderly and adults who face a high risk from Covid. The CDC approved booster shots for those groups earlier this month.

Broadly distributing booster shots is controversial among public health authorities. The World Health Organization has criticized wealthy nations for rolling out third shots when people in poorer countries have very limited access to Covid vaccines.