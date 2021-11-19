Ford and Rivian cancel plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle

In this article F

RJ Scaringe, Rivian founder and CEO, and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford announce a $500 million Ford investment in Rivian. Source: Ford Motor Co.

DETROIT – Ford Motor and Rivian no longer plan to co-develop an electric vehicle, the Detroit automaker confirmed Friday. The two companies initially announced development of a joint vehicle when the automaker invested $500 million in Rivian in 2019. They later said it would be for Ford's luxury Lincoln brand, before canceling those plans last year. Ford, at the time, said the automakers would still seek other opportunities to collaborate with one another. Those plans also have now been scrapped, according to Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau. He said the company retains ties with Rivian, including a 12% stake in the start-up, which at the company's IPO last week reached a value of more than $10 billion.

"We respect Rivian and have had extensive exploratory discussions with them, however, both sides have agreed not to pursue any kind of joint vehicle development or platform sharing," Ford said in an emailed statement. Rivian, which has a far greater market value now than Ford, on Friday confirmed termination of plans. "As Ford has scaled its own EV strategy and demand for Rivian vehicles has grown, we've mutually decided to focus on our own projects and deliveries. Our relationship with Ford is an important part of our journey, and Ford remains an investor and ally on our shared path to an electrified future," the company said in an emailed statement. Shares of Rivian were down by about 2% during post-market trading after closing at $128.60 a share, up by 3.7%. Ford's stock was unchanged from its closing price of $19.39 a share, down by less than 1%.