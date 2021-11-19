Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
Cramer
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
Cramer
PRO
Menu
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Amazon, Plug Power, Delta & more
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021
8:42 AM EST
Updated 11 Min Ago
Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE
Amazon's Shannon Building in Dublin.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday.
More In Street Calls
Deutsche Bank says sell Robinhood because meme stock phenomenon caused Street to overestimate growth
Maggie Fitzgerald
an hour ago
MKM Partners upgrades Walmart to buy, says it can handle inflation better than its peers
Jesse Pound
2 hours ago
A potential Apple car is the 'ultimate EV bear case' for other companies, says Morgan Stanley's Jonas
Jesse Pound
2 hours ago
Read More