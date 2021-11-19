The House just approved the biggest climate investment in U.S. history — now it heads to the Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference with House Democrats about the Build Back Better legislation, outside of the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC.

House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social policy and climate bill, a measure that's by far the largest effort in U.S. history to combat climate change and drive down greenhouse gas emissions.

It positions the U.S. to slash emissions in half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The bill invests $555 billion in climate programs, largely through providing tax incentives for low-emissions energy sources. That's less than the $600 billion in the Democrats' original $3.5 trillion plan, but still emerges as the single largest category in Biden's bill.

If enacted, Biden's framework would enshrine climate change action in law, making it difficult for future administrations to roll back these measures. The last U.S. effort to pass climate legislation was in 2009, when congressional Democrats failed to approve a carbon pricing system under former President Barack Obama.

The bill's biggest climate spending components include 10-year tax credits to expand and accelerate investments in renewable power, including wind, solar and nuclear. The bill also includes a proposal to raise the electric vehicle tax credit to up to $12,500 for vehicles made at a unionized factory in the U.S.

Other climate-related items in the legislation include: