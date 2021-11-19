Why we are buying more Morgan Stanley shares on this dip

In this article MS

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) After you receive this post, we will be buying 75 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $95.95. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 875 shares of Morgan Stanley. This buy will increase Morgan Stanley's weight in the portfolio from about 1.84% to 2.01%. Bank stocks are under pressure Friday as rising Covid-19 cases abroad and news of a nationwide lockdown in Austria have investors concerned about the outlook for global economic growth. As a result, interest rates are sliding and so are bank stocks because they can make more money off their asset base when rates are higher. But we question why Morgan Stanley is down more than 2% and now $10 off its high for something happening in Austria, especially when considering the significant progress made in combating the virus. Even with the concerning rise in case counts, we think the end of the pandemic is still in sight thanks to the approval of vaccine boosters, the development of highly effective antivirals, and the wide availability of rapid tests.

Loading chart...

Additionally, Morgan Stanley isn't an interest rate-sensitive bank! They are levered to capital markets activity and investment banking fees, making today's decline even more puzzling. We think MS is wrongly getting dragged lower today because it is in the trading playbook to sell the banks when rates go lower, creating a dip that we think is an opportunity.

Our Morgan Stanley thesis