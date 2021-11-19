The 'lithium decade' is here as batteries take over — Evercore ISI says buy these stocks

"The Lithium Decade is Upon Us," Evercore ISI said Friday. Lithium is the key ingredient in batteries, which in turn are instrumental to shifting the world away from fossil fuel dependency. With electric vehicle stocks in the spotlight and optimistic growth forecasts, Evercore raised its outlook for key suppliers, noting that the "battery materials land grab is on."

Analysts led by Stephen Richardson said that lithium prices have recovered after faltering around 2017 and 2018, as supply flooded the market.