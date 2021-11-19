CNBC Pro

The 'lithium decade' is here as batteries take over — Evercore ISI says buy these stocks

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Brine pools at the Albemarle Corp. Lithium mine in Calama, Antofagasta region, Chile, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Cristobal Olivares | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"The Lithium Decade is Upon Us," Evercore ISI said Friday. Lithium is the key ingredient in batteries, which in turn are instrumental to shifting the world away from fossil fuel dependency. With electric vehicle stocks in the spotlight and optimistic growth forecasts, Evercore raised its outlook for key suppliers, noting that the "battery materials land grab is on."

Analysts led by Stephen Richardson said that lithium prices have recovered after faltering around 2017 and 2018, as supply flooded the market.

