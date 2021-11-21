Op-ed: America’s partners and adversaries navigate uncertain period of U.S. ‘strategic contraction’

India's external affairs minister, representing the world's largest democracy and second-most-populous country, shared with me a concept that he believes captures the geopolitical moment.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, one of the keenest international thinkers of our uncertain times, reckons that the United States, after years of unrivaled global leadership, is in a state of "strategic contraction." He sees this as one of four factors shaping our times.

The other three: China's increased relevance in almost every corner of the world; the rise of middle-sized powers with regional and international influence (India being atop that list); and the evolution of what Jaishankar refers to as ad hoc, interest-based "shareholder groups." The latter won't replace formal treaty alliances, he argued, but will operate alongside them.

As an example, he cites the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (known as "the Quad") of the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia — which was born in 2007 and, after a brief pause, was reestablished in 2017 but has gained greater relevance recently. In addition, he mentions a "new quad" announced in October that includes the U.S., India, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishankar doesn't introduce the notion of U.S. "strategic contraction" as a theoretical matter, but rather sees it as a reality that's been unfolding ever since the Obama administration's "leading from behind," through the Trump administration's "America First," and right into the Biden administration "Build Back Better" mantra, with its emphasis on rebuilding at home.

By his calculus, the U.S. "will still be the premier power by a large margin but one more realistic and open to working with others. We are seeing that especially under Biden. The contraction actually helps create a "transitional order" from the Cold War period of U.S.-Soviet competition through the post-Cold War years of U.S. dominance to the period ahead.

Like all periods of change, however, this transition comes with risks as China tests its new muscle, Russia maneuvers to regain lost ground and the U.S. comes to terms with a messy, contested world.

Since speaking with the Indian minister in Dubai, I've been sharing his thoughts about U.S. strategic contraction with European and Middle Eastern experts and officials. The term resonates with them.

Our partners are still reeling from the unconditional U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that allowed the return to power of the Taliban, against whom they had helped fight. They look around and see Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, a migrant crisis on the Belarus border and growing Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. They harbor rising doubts about how Washington will navigate these challenges, knowing they are unready to do so alone.

Yet those who argue the U.S. is withdrawing from the world stage couldn't have it more wrong. Washington will remain a leading voice on key issues from climate change to nuclear proliferation. In a world that constantly demands our attention and engagement, U.S. isolationism isn't an option.