Japan stocks set for lower start; China to announce benchmark lending rate

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to drop at the Monday open as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,670 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,610. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,745.87.

Australian stocks declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.45%.