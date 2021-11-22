More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one Covid vaccine dose, White House says

US President Joe Biden speaks about the 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in the US during an event commemorating the milestone in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 25, 2021.

Over 90% of the more than 3.5 million federal workers covered by President Joe Biden's Covid vaccine mandate will have received at least one dose by the government's deadline, a senior administration official told CNBC on Monday.

The "vast majority of those employees" are fully vaccinated, the official said, meeting the Biden administration's Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to complete their Covid shots. The federal workforce has reached 95% compliance with the requirement between those who have received at least one vaccine dose and employees who've filed for an exception or a deadline extension, the official added.

Federal personnel who haven't gotten immunized against the virus or submitted proof of vaccination could eventually be fired, according to guidance published on the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force's website.

"Employees who violate lawful orders are subject to discipline, up to and including termination or removal," the task force wrote.

Government agencies are now starting an "education and counseling process" for their noncompliant employees, the administration official noted. The task force advises that agencies spend five days on the education process before handing down a suspension of as long as 14 days for workers who keep refusing to get vaccinated or provide the necessary documentation.

"Continued noncompliance during the suspension can be followed by proposing removal," the task force wrote.