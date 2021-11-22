Cramer's Investing Club: We're buying more of a hard-hit stock in our portfolio

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)

We bought 25 shares of PayPal (PYPL) at roughly $191.41 each Monday morning, shortly after the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer newsletter was sent. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust owns 675 shares of PayPal. This buy increased PayPal's weight in the portfolio from about 3.02% to 3.13%.

Our purchase of more PayPal on Monday morning is an example of what we call buying with wide scales. See, when you own a stock with sellers who come back day after day with little regard to price, a disciplined way to manage a position like this is to spread out buys across levels.

When we enter wide scales mode, we try to add to our position every 5% to 10% per share down from our previous buy. No matter your conviction in the fundamentals, you have to fight the temptation of buying every dip because you don't know when the sellers will finish. That's why we employ a rules-based approach of wide scales. By sticking to our levels, we take the emotion out of a struggling, falling knife position whose fundamentals are not being accurately portrayed in the market.