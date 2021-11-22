El Salvador plans to create a 'Bitcoin City' and raise $1 billion via a 'Bitcoin Bond'

President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, gestures during his speech at the closing ceremony of the Latin Bitcoin conference (LaBitConf) at Mizata Beach, El Salvador, where he announced "Bitcoin City", on November 20, 2021.

El Salvador plans to construct a "Bitcoin City" near a volcano that will be funded by the cryptocurrency, the country's President Nayib Bukele announced Saturday.

The city will have residential and commercial areas, services, entertainment, restaurants and an airport and will be built near Conchagua volcano in south eastern El Salvador.

Construction will begin in 2022 and the city will have no taxes except from value added tax (VAT).

In June, El Salvador passed a law making it the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender. But not all of its population is on board with the move.

In September, thousands of people took the streets to protest against the law, fearing the introduction of the cryptocurrency could lead to instability in the central American nation.