European markets set to start the week on a positive note

European stocks are expected to start the week on a positive note, opening broadly higher on Monday.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,233, Germany's DAX up 14 points at 16,173, France's CAC 40 up 6 points at 7,118 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 56 points at 27,393, according to data from IG.
The positive start for European markets echoes buoyant sentiment elsewhere; U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday ahead of the holiday-shortened week stateside. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day and the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.
Stocks have a track record of posting gains in Thanksgiving week, which will potentially set the stage for a year-end Santa rally.
Another big market-moving event this week will be President Joe Biden's nomination for the next Federal Reserve chief.
Biden is expected to announce his pick in the coming days, with current chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard considered the most likely candidates. Many expect a more dovish central bank if Brainard prevails, meaning it would take longer to tighten policies including raising interest rates.
Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday trade as China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged.
On the earnings front, Julius Baer releases its latest earnings and data out on Monday includes the latest flash euro zone consumer confidence reading for November.
- CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.