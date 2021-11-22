European markets set to start the week on a positive note

European stocks are expected to start the week on a positive note, opening broadly higher on Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,233, Germany's DAX up 14 points at 16,173, France's CAC 40 up 6 points at 7,118 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 56 points at 27,393, according to data from IG.

The positive start for European markets echoes buoyant sentiment elsewhere; U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday ahead of the holiday-shortened week stateside. U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day and the stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Stocks have a track record of posting gains in Thanksgiving week, which will potentially set the stage for a year-end Santa rally.