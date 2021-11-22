Walmart looks to grab shopper attention with star-studded online shopping events

Walmart is adding another tool to its arsenal this holiday season to drum up online sales: More than 30 livestreaming events, including one with musician Jason Derulo that kicks off Cyber Week.

Over the past year, the retail giant has tested the shoppable events on different social media platforms. It hosted its first livestream last December, when it had a holiday shop-along. It enlisted influencers to host a spring beauty event on TikTok. It featured celebrity chef Ree Drummond to talk about her Pioneer Woman line of cookware and more on Facebook. In total, it has had 15 events so far.

Now, Chief Marketing Officer William White said the live events will become a bigger piece of Walmart's digital strategy.

"If you think about the number of livestreams that we'll be doing, the number of social commerce partners that we have, we're really building scale at this point," he said in an interview with CNBC. He said the retailer will step up the frequency, but does not have a set number in mind on a weekly or monthly basis.

White, an alumnus of big-box competitor Target, said he sees the events as a way to strengthen the retailer's brand, build an emotional connection with shoppers and "shorten the distance between inspiration and purchase."

He declined to share sales numbers, but said Walmart is seeing high conversion rates, watch times and social media followers with each event.

For Walmart, the strategy could help drive e-commerce sales. The retailer's digital sales accelerated during the pandemic, but that growth rate has slowed significantly as more shoppers have returned to stores. E-commerce sales in the U.S. grew 79% in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31.