What Cramer is watching in the market Monday, including a big tech trend emerging
(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.)
What I am looking at November 22, 2021:
- Atlantic Equities starts Salesforce.com (CRM) with a buy... business I am told is very strong... might be worth revisiting Workday which did have a great quarter
- Adobe (ADBE) upgraded by Atlantic Equities... once again I am told that these guys are having a good quarter
- Rent the Runway (RENT)... all analysts start coverage of the IPO with buy ratings...Really? —what a dangerous play as all of these apparel IPOs have failed versus traditional apparel companies
- Would Monster (MNST) merge with Constellation(STZ)?... a powerful combo because Constellation does not have great presence in the convenience store
- EV hangover... have they gone up too much?
- Nvidia (NVDA) is really coming on strong... same as Roblox (RBLX)... it is all about the omniverse and I am a believer... major focus
- Vonage (VG) catches a $21 bid from Ericsson.. platform for consumers
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI)... Truist lowers price target from $101 down to $74... analyst says CEO change coming
- Etsy (ETSY)... $265 target goes to $325 at Needham... analyst says company driving retention and frequency…
- Oatly (OTLY)...is not the way to play plant-based milk... results last week fell short bad
- Micrsoft (MSFT)... $2.6 trillion market cap... because of cybersecurity continue growth in IT spend
- GlobalFoundries (GFS)... right place right time... gets $88 price target at Bank of America...strong competitive advantage, manufacturing scale and differentiated technology
- Bank of America makes price target adjustments on automotive industry... Ford (F) goes from $20 to $22... but Magna International (MGA) lowered from $127 to $113.... Ferrari (RACE) goes from $275 to $300
- Holiday numbers... JPMorgan says best in a decade... November has ramped 85 to 90% of pre-covid levels...
The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.
As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Typically, Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If the trade alert is sent pre-market, Jim waits 5 minutes after the market opens before executing the trade. If the trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the trading day, Jim executes the trade 5 minutes before the market closes. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.
(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM, NVDA, F)