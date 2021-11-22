Minimum wage for workers on new federal contracts will rise to $15 starting Jan. 30

Labor activists hold a rally in support of a national $15 minimum wage on May 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Federal contractors will be guaranteed an hourly minimum wage of at least $15 in all new contracts with government agencies beginning on Jan. 30, 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Monday.

President Joe Biden had signed the executive order lifting the hourly rate for federal contractors from $10.95 in April. The change is expected to impact some 327,000 workers, including food-service employees and nursing assistants who currently make less than $15 an hour.

The order will also lead to the end of the tipped minimum wage for federal contractors, which is now $7.65 an hour, by 2024.

More from Personal Finance:

Federal stimulus efforts prompt comparisons to guaranteed income

How one universal basic income experiment is helping the homeless

Just 30% of the poorest families have a savings account

Many workers will have to wait longer than January for the pay bump, however. The increased wage is a requirement only in new contracts, and therefore won't apply to workers on existing federal agreements, which can be three years or five years long.

Still, officials at the Labor Department celebrated the raise on a call with reporters on Monday.