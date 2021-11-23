The majority of Central Americans who want to migrate internationally are driven by economic factors, report says

Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. April 27, 2021.

The majority of Central Americans who want to migrate internationally are motivated by economic factors, a new report released Tuesday found.

About 92% of individuals surveyed from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras who expressed a desire to migrate internationally cited economic reasons such as unemployment, the lack of money for food and basic necessities, the desire to send remittances and the need for a better job, salary or working conditions, according to the report from bipartisan immigration research group Migration Policy Institute.

"Economic factors are not new to the extent that other research has documented it before, but what was different with our survey was that the numbers citing those factors are bigger than any other conducted in the past," said Ariel Ruiz, the lead researcher of the report.

The report comes as migration from Central America has increased substantially over the past three decades, by 137% between 1990 and 2020. An estimated 16.2 million from the region resided in a country other than their country of origin in 2020, according to data from the United Nations.

It also comes as the U.S. grapples with the highest number of migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in two decades, which has jumpstarted efforts by the Biden administration to identify and address the root causes of migration. In July, for instance, Vice President Kamala Harris launched a plan to "consistently engage" with Central America to address the hardships that drive people to leave the region for the U.S.

Tuesday's report draws from an in-person survey of nearly 5,000 migrant-sending households and an online survey of 6,000 more across El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Ruiz said both surveys were conducted in Spring 2021 when there was a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Central America, which increased mobility restrictions and decreased economic conditions in the region.

For example, the report cited a United Nations World Food Programme that found the overwhelming majority of households across all three countries reported income losses or unemployment during the pandemic.

And the proportion of households employing "severe consumption-based coping strategies," such as reducing the size or number of meals consumed by adults, almost doubled in Guatemala and surpassed half of all households in Honduras after the onset of the pandemic, according to the report.

The pandemic's impact on the economic conditions in Central America can partially explain why so many of those who want to migrate internationally cited economic reasons, Ruiz said.

"The pandemic has triggered a spillover effect into other areas of industries and economics, making a decent livelihood in Central America so much more difficult to have," Ruiz said.

"Clearly, there's a lot of economic inequality now, which can explain why it is motivating so many people to want to migrate internationally," he continued. "That's something that occurs across Latin America, but particularly in the three countries we surveyed."