Glass bottle shortages puts pressure on wine and spirits companies ahead of key holiday season

Glass bottles move down a conveyor belt on the Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey bottling line at Jack Daniel's Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2014. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

From whiskey distillers in the humble hills of Kentucky to winemakers in the sunny slopes of California, the demand for glass bottles has outpaced supply this year, a chain reaction triggered, in part, by the coronavirus pandemic. The world's supply chain — already lengthy and tangled in the United States — is continuing to bear the brunt of surging consumer demand, labor shortages and overseas manufacturing delays, which has led to higher transportation costs and inflation. David Ozgo, chief economist for the Distilled Spirits Council, said glass shortages are being felt throughout the sector, whether it's tequila or vodka or whiskey. "Some of the large distillers, even though they have multiyear contracts for millions of bottles, they're finding in some instances that they have to pick and choose as to which bottle sizes, they're going to get," Ozgo said. This could eventually lead to even tighter supplies of smaller-volume bottles down the line because the emphasis will likely go on the more popular sizes, the 750 milliliter and the 1.75 liter. In the short term, some consumers may have to put in more effort to find their favorite booze. "From the consumer's perspective, if there's a special bottle that you want for the holiday season, you might have to go back to the store a few times before you find it," Ozgo said. "But I will say this, there are over 16,000 spirits-based products marketed in any given year. So this might be the opportunity to try a new drink."

Pivoting to new suppliers

Castle & Key distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, is among the many distillers that have pivoted glass suppliers in the face of supply chain woes. "The factory that we were working with in the U.K. had a coronavirus outbreak and had to completely shut down so that put our production way behind schedule by at least a few months," said Jessica Peterson, the distillery's director of operations. Peterson said that when operations in the U.K. reopened, the distillery was forced to address supply chain issues and therefore had to transition to air freight temporarily due to delays facing sea cargo. "The preferred method typically would be sea freight," Peterson said, adding that sea freight costs had tripled during the pandemic.Since then, the distillery has shifted to a supplier in Guadalajara, Mexico, that delivered orders via rail. "Since the transition, we've been able to have a steady supply of glass," Peterson said. "I've heard from other folks that the demand for shipping containers has gotten so high that they've gone to paying close to $6,000, upwards of $20,000, for just the container. And that's just, that's just insane," she said.

Shipping containers are stacked at PortMiami after being offloaded from a boat on November 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

In order to avoid future supply chain pinches, the distillery no longer orders six months in advance but at least two years ahead of schedule, Peterson said. Still, the disruptions have increased the distillery's cost of production, she said. "At current, we have not passed on a price increase for consumers. But that could definitely come," she said.

Made in the USA